The president is the only one who picked a presidential nomination form for his party in the upcoming primaries.

He announced his choice of running mate when he submitted his forms at the NPP headquarters in Accra today (February 20, 2020).

He emphatically said that he has not changed the Vice-President as his running-mate for the 2020 general elections.

“Our party rules demand that you need to choose a vice-presidential nominee as soon as you are declared a flagbearer. This is not something we need to think so much about. As soon as I am declared as flagbearer, I am going with this same man. Dr. Mahamamudu Bawumia is the same man I’m running with. Still maintained, not changed.”

After filing his nomination forms to contest in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential elections, President Akufo-Addo is expected to contest unopposed.

The party’s election is slated on April 25, 2019.

After delivering the State of the Nation Address in Parliament, President Akufo-Addo went to the NPP headquarters to submit the forms.

The Chairman of the party, Freddie Blay with other national executives of the party present received his nomination forms.

Since he is the sole contestant, he will be acclaimed as the party’s 2020 flagbearer at a National Congress to be held simultaneously across the country on April 25, 2020.

If he is endorsed by the delegates, he will contest ex-president John Mahama, flagbearer of the largest opposition party in the country, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).