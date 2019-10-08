Economists, bankers, top industrialists, and others attend the 25th Nigeria Economic Summit in Abuja.

The Nigeria Economic Summit (NES25) is organised by the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG), setting a new agenda for Nigeria.

On the first day, policymakers and experts proffer home-grown solutions to Nigeria's huge challenges.

On Monday October 7th, the 25th edition of the Nigeria Economic Summit (NES25) organised by the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG), kicked off in Abuja.

The event was declared open by President Muhammadu Buhari, who charged to public and private sector leaders to look inward to solve the unique challenges confronting the nation’s socio-economic development.

The 25th edition of the annual Nigerian Economic Summit is currently going on at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja with the theme, “Nigeria 2050: Shifting Gears.”

President Buhari, Pat Utomi and NESG official at the NES 25

Niyi Yusuf, Chairman, NES 25 Central Organising Committee, had told Business Insider SSA that the focus of the summit is to set a new agenda for Nigeria, ushering in the next industrial revolution and mark a critical strategic shift to a competitive private sector economy by 2050.

Here are key highlights from the summit

President Muhammadu Buhari pledged that his administration will continue to collaborate with the private sector in designing and implementing developmental projects that will keep Nigeria on track for sustained, inclusive growth.

Atedo Peterside, Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, asked the federal government to quantify the annual petrol subsidy apportion it and pay each Nigerian adult that falls below a minimum income threshold of his or her share.

Peterside said this can be done following the launch of a new payments-enabled National ID Card.

“If FG is in the habit of being seen to grant subsidies, then we should focus less on getting stubborn people to shed a bad habit. It is far better to get them to replace a bad habit of wasted subsidies with a much better habit of direct payments to the poor via an instrument that the rich cannot corner or access.”

He advised President Buhari-led federal government to borrow a cue from Mozambique and learn how to enact laws that provide clarity and reduce uncertainty for investors in the oil and gas sector and other sectors too.

President Buhari declares Open the 25th Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja on 7th Oct 2019 Facebook/Femi Adesina

Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, who was represented at the Summit, identified the private sector as a key instrument to the much-touted industrial revolution, urging the government to encourage more investments from local entrepreneurs.

Muhammadu Sanusi (II), Emir of Kano, said that Nigeria's huge population had become a liability until the country turns that into a productive one.

Ibukun Awosika, Chairman, First Bank Plc, canvassed for a state of emergency in the education sector for Nigeria to harness the potentials of its human resources.

Dr. Doyin Salami, Chairman of the newly constituted Economic Advisory Council (EAC), called for clarity in economic direction for the nation to attract investment and enabling environment for the private sector to thrive.

