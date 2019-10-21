This comes after the country dismissed its contract with the Power Distribution Service (PDS) for deception.

Reacting to the move, the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, said all individuals who played a role in the PDS deal must be dealt with accordingly.

“We also demand the immediate resignation or dismissal of the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori Atta, the Minister of Energy, Peter Amewu, and the prosecution of all officials who played a role in this stinking scandal for the offence of willfully causing financial loss to the state among others,” he stated.

Mr Asiedu Nketia said this at a press conference the party held in Accra on Monday, October 21, 2019.

He called on the government not to use restrictive tendering process to replace PDS while demanding for the dissolution of the MiDA and ECG boards.

“We demand that the Akufo-Addo government completely abandons the idea of engaging in the proposed restrictive tender process for the selection of a new concessionaire with immediate effect, pending the total cleanup of all relevant state institutions and actors who are responsible for this mess,” he cautioned.

Adding that “We demand an immediate dissolution of the MIDA Board and the Keli Gadzekpo-led ECG Board. They have failed the nation and proven to be undeserving of the critical mandate which has been entrusted into their care by Ghanaians. They have proven to be lackeys in the service of a greedy cabal of family and friends hell-bent on appropriating a critical national asset like ECG. Ghana deserves better.”

The party said there must be an immediate forensic audit of the account of PDS to ensure refund.

“We demand an immediate forensic audit of the accounts of PDS by an internationally reputable Audit firm and the total refund of all monies which have accrued to or been collected by them from power consumers since 1st March 2019 when they took over the Power Distribution Business of ECG. We need our money now!” the General Secretary noted.