On Friday morning, it was confirmed that Mugabe died while undergoing treatment at a Singapore hospital and was with his family, including wife Grace, by his side.

He was being treated for an undisclosed illness since November last year that left him unable to walk.

As the world mourns his demise, many people will remember him for his sharp suits, his bare-knuckle style and speaking his mind.

Zimbabwe’s founding president, Robert Mugabe, has died aged 95.

On Friday morning, it was confirmed that Mugabe died while undergoing treatment at a Singapore hospital and was with his family, including wife Grace, by his side.

The last photo of Robert Mugabe with his son before his demise.

He was being treated for an undisclosed illness since November last year that left him unable to walk.

Robert Mugabe profile AFP

As the world mourns his demise, many people will remember him for his sharp suits, his bare-knuckle style and speaking his mind. He was infamous for making colourful and controversial remarks during his nearly four decades in power.

Here are some of his best memorable quotes

On Death

undefined AFP

"I have died many times. That's where I have beaten Christ. Christ died once and resurrected once. I have died and resurrected and I don't know how many times I will die and resurrect." – Robert Mugabe in 2012

On homosexuality and gay marriages

Robert Mugabe, the former president of Zimbabwe

“We have this American president, Obama, born of an African father, who is saying we will not give you aid if you don’t embrace homosexuality. We ask, was he born out of homosexuality? We need continuity in our race, and that comes from the woman, and no to homosexuality.”

“Since President Obama endorses the same-sex marriage, advocates homosexual people, and enjoys an attractive countenance – thus if it becomes necessary, I shall travel to Washington D.C, get down on my knee, and ask his hand.” - Robert Mugabe during a speech in 2003.

On South Africa

Former President Robert Mugabe

South Africa has been in the news lately due to Xenophobic attacks against Africans and Mugabe warned about it. He squarely put the blame on South Africa’s icon Nelson Mandela.

“I asked one ANC Minister how come the whites have been left with so much power, and he said it was because of your friend Mandela. That was an ANC who was saying that. Mandela went too far in doing good to the non-black communities, really in some cases at the expense of (blacks)… That’s being too saintly, too good.” - Robert Mugabe in 2013.

On being Hitler

Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace Mugabe AFP

"I am still the Hitler of the time. This Hitler has only one objective, justice for his own people, sovereignty for his people, recognition of the independence of his people.

"If that is Hitler, then let me be a Hitler tenfold." Robert Mugabe in 2003.

On Britain and colonialism

undefined POOL Foto: POOL/AFP

It’s a fact Mugabe and Britain had no love lost and he never tried to hide it.

"The British were brought up as a violent people, liars, scoundrels and crooks... I am told that (former British PM Tony) Blair was a troublesome little boy at school." - Robert Mugabe in 2001

"African resources belong to Africa. Others may come to assist as our friends and allies, but no longer as colonisers or oppressors, no longer as racists." - Robert Mugabe in 2015

On Zimbabwe’s economy

undefined AFP

Mugabe has been accused of turning Africa’s breadbasket into a basket case. It's unfair, however, to lay all blame on him without considering all the sanctions the country was slapped with for not playing ball with the west which were targeted at him but ended up crippling the whole country.

That said here was his explanation on the economy.

"Our economy is a hundred times better, than the average African economy. Outside South Africa, what country is [as good as] Zimbabwe? … What is lacking now are goods on the shelves - that is all." - Robert Mugabe in 2007