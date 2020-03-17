Nigeria has confirmed the third case of COVID-19.

The case is a Nigerian who returned to Lagos from the United Kingdom on March 13th.

Dr. Osagie Ehanire, Nigeria's health minister says she is clinically stable and being treated at Infectious Disease Hospital, Lagos.

According to Nigeria's health minister, Dr. Osagie Ehanire said the case is a Nigerian who returned to Lagos from the United Kingdom and developed symptoms during her 14-day self-isolation.

In an interview with Arise TV on Tuesday, March 17th, 2020, Chikwe Ihekweazu, the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, said the country will continue to review the risk of COVID-19 spread to define appropriate responses.

“There’s nothing more pressing on the Nigerian government’s agenda than the impact of COVID-19 on the country’s health and economy.

“Our strategy in Nigeria is to prevent further spread of COVID19 while advocating for a whole-of-society response.

“If anything good comes out of this crisis, is the need to invest in national health security. We cannot prepare for war when it has started.”

COVID-19 continues to spread across Africa

In the last one month, cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in 30 African countries, including Cameron, Togo, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Egypt, Senegal, South Africa, and Nigeria.

On February 27, 2020, Nigeria recorded the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Sub-Saharan Africa and another case on March 9th, 2020.

Around the world, more than 182,000 cases have been confirmed, 7,161 reported deaths, and 67,003 recovered from the virus as of Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

Jack Ma, the Alibaba founder, has charged African nations to learn from global experiences and speed up preparations. Ma, the richest man in China, also donated more than 1 million test kits, a sizeable amount of protective suits, and face shields to the 54 African countries as part of measures to tame coronavirus on the continent.