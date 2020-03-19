At a press conference on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, to give updates on the cases of Coronavirus confirmed in Ghana, Mr Oppong Nkrumah cautioned the public and the media to desist from the publication of false information on the issue.

His caution is coming after some news portals earlier this week alleged that Nana Akufo-Addo and the Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo had tested positive for Coronavirus.

The publication was based on a statement by a social commentator, Kelvin Ebo Taylor. In a televised broadcast, he said that a source at the seat of government, the Jubilee House had told him that the president had tested positive for the virus.

However, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said the information is false.

“There are those who even in these trying times take delight in fabricating stories and throwing them out there on social media sometimes for political purposes and sometimes for humour. We would want to discourage that as much as possible. There are stories going around that the President and some ministers have tested positive [for Coronavirus]. You have seen it on social media. It is not true.”

He rather encouraged media platforms to help sensitise the public by sharing relevant information to stop the spread of the virus.

“We will like to encourage that if you have access to a platform, use it to encourage compliance with preventive etiquettes so that we can save as many lives as possible,” he said.

Rumours of Nana Akufo-Addo testing positive

There were rumours that President Akufo-Addo had tested positive after Ghana recorded its first two cases with one being a top Norwegian official of the Norwegian Embassy in Ghana.

Nana Addo in Norway

This happened a few days after President Akufo-Addo returned from Norway as part of an official visit to the Scandinavian country in the last week of February 2020.

Nana Addo at Svalbard Seed Vault

According to a statement from the presidency, the President was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, MP; Minister for Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, MP; and officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry on that trip.