President Nana Akufo-Addo message to Buhari & African leaders


Politics Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo takes accountability message to Nigeria's capital as he calls for funding of key institutions

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Despite most African countries having gained independence more than fifty years ago, corruption coupled with  neglect and weakening of key government institutions continue to bedevil  most of them.

play Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo shakes hands with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. (premiumtimesng.)

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo has urged African leaders to prioritize funding of key institutions of the government if they wish to meet the aspirations of their people.

Speaking while delivering the keynote address at the 58th Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association, in Abuja, Nigeria, President Addo called for financial independence of the Legislature, Judiciary, fiscal institutions amongst others institutions in Africa.

“It is important that we promote and develop a culture of accountable governance, free of corruption, whereby these bodies see themselves as independent public entities serving the wider public interest, not the temporary conveniences of the governments of the day,” he said.

play President Buhari declaring open the 58th Annual General Conference. (The Bridge News)

 

Describing the judiciary as one whose independence is to be guaranteed, the President explained that, in Ghana, the independence of the Judiciary is critical because of its constitutional jurisdiction, the reason why appointments to Ghana’s Supreme Court, for example, come from different perspectives.

“As Attorney General, from 2001 to 2003, under the Government of His Excellency John Agyekum Kufuor, I had the honour of nominating for appointment onto Ghana’s Supreme Court, distinguished jurists and academics such as Professor Samuel Kofi Date-Bah, the late Professor Tawia Modibo Ocran, and the late Professor A.K.P Kludze, three judges whose works made such a significant impact on the growth of the Court’s constitutional jurisprudence,” he said.

play 58th Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA.) (Twitter)

 

Ghana consistently ranks in the top three countries in Africa for freedom of speech and press freedom, with strong broadcast media in particular, and radio the medium with the greatest reach, according to the World Bank.

Factors such as these and many more provide this West African country with a solid social capital, making it attractive to investors.

“That is why we have added to our architecture of accountability the Office of Special Prosecutor to hold public officials, past and present, accountable for their stewardship of the public purse,” he said.

