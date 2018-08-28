President Nana Akufo-Addo message to Buhari & African leaders

news

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo has urged African leaders to prioritize funding of key institutions of the government if they wish to meet the aspirations of their people.

Speaking while delivering the keynote address at the 58th Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association, in Abuja, Nigeria, President Addo called for financial independence of the Legislature, Judiciary, fiscal institutions amongst others institutions in Africa.

“It is important that we promote and develop a culture of accountable governance, free of corruption, whereby these bodies see themselves as independent public entities serving the wider public interest, not the temporary conveniences of the governments of the day,” he said.

Describing the judiciary as one whose independence is to be guaranteed, the President explained that, in Ghana, the independence of the Judiciary is critical because of its constitutional jurisdiction, the reason why appointments to Ghana’s Supreme Court, for example, come from different perspectives.

“As Attorney General, from 2001 to 2003, under the Government of His Excellency John Agyekum Kufuor, I had the honour of nominating for appointment onto Ghana’s Supreme Court, distinguished jurists and academics such as Professor Samuel Kofi Date-Bah, the late Professor Tawia Modibo Ocran, and the late Professor A.K.P Kludze, three judges whose works made such a significant impact on the growth of the Court’s constitutional jurisprudence,” he said.

Despite most African countries having gained independence more than fifty years ago, corruption coupled with neglect and weakening of key government institutions continue to bedevil most of them.

Ghana consistently ranks in the top three countries in Africa for freedom of speech and press freedom, with strong broadcast media in particular, and radio the medium with the greatest reach, according to the World Bank.

Factors such as these and many more provide this West African country with a solid social capital, making it attractive to investors.

“That is why we have added to our architecture of accountability the Office of Special Prosecutor to hold public officials, past and present, accountable for their stewardship of the public purse,” he said.