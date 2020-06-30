The municipal council unanimously agreed to rename one of its main squares with links to the slave trade in response to the current racism in the world.

The authorities have renamed the Europe Square, Liberty, and Human Dignity Square.

A statement from the authorities explained that the renaming is in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter protests that is ongoing worldwide.

The recent Black Lives Matter protests across the world started when George Floyd died. The Black American was choked to death by a white policeman during his arrest in the United States.

The UN’s cultural agency UNESCO indicates that Goree which is located 2kilometres offshore from Dakar was the largest slave-trading centre on the African coast between the 15th and 19th century.

The 28-hectare island is also registered by UNESCO as a World Heritage centre and acts as a “symbol of human exploitation.”

The Europe Square was inaugurated in 2003 by Mayor Senghor and the then President of the European Commission, Romano Prodi.

The city authorities have decided to inaugurate the renamed square. Activities leading to the inauguration of Freedom square will include events to pay tribute to George Floyd and all victims of racial crimes.