UNFPA stated this in its 2019 State of the World Population Report (SWOP) released last week.

According to the UN agency, the total population of the world exceeded 7.71 billion, and this number continues to grow each day while slow growth was recorded in some areas and some even declined.

In Africa, Nigeria remained most populous nation growing from 105.4 million in 1994 to 201 million in 2019, competing with Bangladesh (168.1 million), Brazil (212.4 million), Indonesia (269.5 million), Pakistan (204.6 million) and others.

Here are other most populous nations in Africa, according to UNFPA:

7. Kenya

Crowds walk on the streets-of Nairobi in Kenya (Video Blocks)
  • Population: 52.2 million

6. South Africa

Dining outside at The Neighbourhoods Market on a sunny day in Johannesburg. Pinterest?Rikki Hibbert
  • Population: 58.1 million

5. Tanzania

Tanzania City Residents waiting for Rapid Transit bus (World Bank Group)
  • Population: 60.9 million

4. DR Congo

Supporters of Congolese opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi gather to receive him upon his arrival at the airport in the Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, July 27, 2016 (enca)
  • Population: 86.7 million

3. Egypt

A market in Egypt (Getty Images)
  • Population: 101.2 million

2. Ethiopia

A rural community in Ethiopia (hopeinethiopia)
  • Population: 110.1 million

1. Nigeria 

National population
  • Population: 201 million