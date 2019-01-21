The UN has condemned the killing of a Ghanaian undercover journalist.

A statement signed by the UN’s Acting Resident Coordinator in Ghana, Sylvia Lopez-Ekra called for a thorough investigation into the matter.

She called on the Ghanaian government to ensure the killing of journalists doesn not become the new normal in the country.

The United Nations (UN) has called for a detailed investigation into the killing of a Ghanaian undercover journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale.

In a statement signed by the UN’s Acting Resident Coordinator in Ghana, Sylvia Lopez-Ekra, she condemned the killing of Ahmed Hussein-Suale and said that the killing of journalists “should not become the new normal.”

“The United Nations calls for a prompt, thorough and transparent investigation into Mr. Hussein-Suale’s death and full accountability for those responsible. Failure to bring perpetrators of human rights violations to justice creates a climate of impunity, which perpetuates the cycle of violence against journalists.”

“The United Nations in Ghana reiterates the message of the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, on the occasion of the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists: “When journalists are targeted, societies as a whole pay a price. This should not become the new normal,” the statement added.

She also said that “protecting the fundamental right to freedom of expression also requires that journalists and media workers be protected, and action be taken to proactively promote their safety,” the statement added.

Ahmed Hussein-Suale was killed by unknown gunmen on a motorbike near his family home on Wednesday (January 16, 2019) night.

His death came months after a Ghanaian Member of Parliament (MP) Kennedy Agyepong showed his pictures on TV calling for retribution over his role in a football corruption probe.

In a related development, a United States Congressman has written to the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, demanding sanctions against Kennedy Agyapong.

Henry C. Johnson Jnr. demanded that Mr. Agyapong be issued with a possible travel ban and prevented from conducting business in the US.