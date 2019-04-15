The team quest to end a 37-year title hiatus in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the 2019 edition, will begin with Benin on Tuesday, June 25.

Friday’s draw, held in Cairo under the supervision of Anthony Baffoe, the Ghanaian Deputy General Secretary of CAF, handed Kwasi Appiah’s side no favours as they face a formidable opposition from five-time winners Cameroun, against whom the Black Stars have had many battles, including the last AFCON in Gabon two years ago where they stopped Ghana from making it to the final with a 2-0 win in the semi-finals in Franceville.

With the tournament's new 24-team structure, Ghana's group has the second and third most successful sides in the tournament's history behind Egypt the host.

The Black Stars will base in Ismalia for their Group F fixtures.

The team will play their second match in the tournament on Saturday, June 29with Cameroon and play Guinea-Bissau in their last group fixture on Tuesday, July 2.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) promises some mouthwatering clashes when it kicks off in Egypt later this year.

The tournament will kick off on 21 June with the finals scheduled to be played on 19 July.

In Group A, Egypt the host was merged with the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and Zimbabwe

Nigeria, Guinea, Madagascar and Burundi were in the Group B of the tournament.

Senegal, Algeria, Kenya and Tanzania were in Group C.

The teams that were in Group D included Morocco, Ivory Coast, South Africa, Namibia

In Group E Tunisia will meet Mali, Mauritania and Angola.

Group F featured Ghana, Benin, Guinea-Bissau and the defending champions, Cameroon.

The top two finishers in each group and four best teams qualify for the second round in the tournament.