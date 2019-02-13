In 2018, Captain of Ghana Black Stars ordered for a paternity test to be conducted on his three children.

Around that same time he also filed for annulment of marriage from his wife Gifty Gyan.

The DNA results show that he is the father of all three children he had with his wife

The Captain of Ghana’s senior national team, Asamoah Gyan is actually the father of his three children.

This was revealed after Gyan ordered a paternity test to be conducted.

Gyan and Gifty have been together since 2003 and got married in 2013 after their second child was born.

Asamoah Gyan filed for an annulment of marriage from his wife Gifty Gyan, late last year. In the process, Gyan allegedly denied fathering their three children demanding a DNA test to be carried out to ascertain if he is the father of the children.

The DNA test has however vindicated Gifty Gyan who had her travel documents seized by Baffour Gyan, the elder brother of Asamoah Gyan, in the heat issues last year.

A boxer who is managed by Asamoah Gyan’s boxing company, Emmanuel Tagoe had earlier found out through a DNA test that he was not the father to a child he had cared for.

It is believed that this might have influenced Gyan’s decision to confirm the paternity of his children.

However, it is also reported that Asamoah Gyan’s love affair with a businesswoman called Nina Atala is the reason why he is seeking divorce

Several Ghanaian sportsmen have become concerned about the paternity of their children after former Black Stars midfielder Nii Ordatey Lamptey found out some few years back that all his children with his ex-wife were fathered by another man