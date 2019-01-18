This follows a list the club revealed on its financial benefits from the last two season.

According to the club, they have accumulated an enormous amount of profits following the businesses it has been engaged in and their participation in the UEFA Champions League.

Richmond Boakye Yiadom who doubles as an attacker for his club team was rated as the club's most expensive player at a value of $2.9 million (€ 2.5 million).

The Serbian champions revealed that within the last two seasons, the club has earned $4.8 million (€ 42.1 million) in the football business, which includes the sale of players and tickets for match days.

“Out of the $48 million (€ 42.1 million) proceeds, they spent $9.1 million (€ 8.49 million) in the purchase of players before other expenses came in to get them a total profit of $31 million (€ 26.9 million),” the club said.

Boakye-Yiadom who was on a two-year loan deal from Chinese Super Lig side Jiangsu Suning raked huge profit for the club when he joined the Super Lig last February but returned after he found some difficulties.

Red Star Belgrade has however added that although Boakye-Yiadom raked the club more money they as well benefited from the sale of Ghanaian defender Abraham Akwasi Frimpong to Hungarian giants Ferencvarosi for $342,000 (€ 300,000).