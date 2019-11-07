Isaac Dogboe is a Ghanaian professional boxer.

The former WBO super bantamweight champion is crowdfunding to finance his plans to reclaim a world title.

He said the financial support will help change his life.

The 24-year-old boxing champion has not fought after he suffered back-to-back losses to WBO super bantamweight champion Emanuel Navarrete.

Dogboe who signed a long-term promotional contract with Bob Arum's Top Rank in 2018, hopes to raise $10,000 on popular Canadian sports crowdfunding site, MakeaChamp.

In exchange for the funds received, the Ghanaian boxer is offering sponsorship opportunities and signed items to supporters.

On his MakeaChamp profile, Dogboe said “to excel, I need to constantly push my limits. I have put my heart and soul into my craft and I’m ready to work extra hard, but at the same time, I know that the road to success will be costly.”

“By supporting me today, you are investing in something bigger than just a fundraiser. You're changing my life. Thank you for your generous support!”

Isaac Dogboe lost his WBO title to Emanuel Navarrete (28-1, 24 KOs) in December 2018 in a 12-round unanimous decision. In a rematch on May 11, Navarrete stopped Dogboe in the 12th round.

The boxer has since changed trainers twice and also hinted at moving up to featherweight.