This was the first time IAAF World athletics Championship was staged in the Middle East.

Kenya showed her sporting prowess at the just concluded IAAF World Athletics Championship in Doha Qatar.

The East African country had a good run and outsmarted all the African countries who were participating in the global event. Kenya scooped a total of 11 medals (5 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze medals) to emerge the overall African winner and second globally after the United States.

Kenya's Hellen Obiri celebrating her win at 1AAF Doha Championships. (The strait times)

9 African countries made it to the medals table with Ethiopia winning 8 medals and Uganda (2) to make it on the top ten list.

About Doha’s IAAF Championship

A total of 1,972 athletes from 208 countries and territories competed in the championships, which was staged in the Middle East for the first time.

During the World Athletics Championships, Burkina Faso won its first ever medal after Hugues Fabrice Zango, won Bronze in the Men’s Triple Jump.

The Gambia also made Championship history, placing 6th in the Women’s 200m. Uganda’s Halimah Nakaayi pulled off one of this year’s biggest upsets when she won the women’s 800m category, beating pre-race favorite Ajee Wilson who only managed third position.

Uganda was perfectly poised to make history, as it had two finalists in the race,the first time the country was featuring in the World Championships finals.

Ethiopia’s 5000m silver medallist Selemon Barega became one of the first athletes born this century to win a senior global medal.

New heroes unveiled

Guinea-Bissau’s Braima Dabo won hearts across the world and is being hailed as a hero after he helped exhausted Aruban Johnathan Busby across the 5,000 metres finish line in an astonishing display of sportsmanship.

Dabo came to the rescue of a distressed Busby, who was near collapse, on the final lap and helped him cross the line to a rousing ovation at Khalifa Stadium.