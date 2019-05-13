The 10-member delegation is led by the AU Advisor on Regional Integration, Ambassador Rosette Nyirinkindi Katungye.

They will stay in Ghana for 7 days during which they will meet government officials and inspect facilities to be used for the Secretariat.

Addressing the media Ms. Katungye said the AU welcomes Ghana’s willingness to host the secretariat. She added that the delegation will collaborate with Ghanaian officials and other stakeholders to ensure that the right decision is taken.

Receiving the delegation at the Kotoka International Airport, Ghana Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said 100 jobs will be created in the country when the Secretariat is set up.

Meanwhile, seven other African countries are bidding to host the Headquarters of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

The countries include Ethiopia, Egypt, Kenya, and Senegal.

In a related development, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has encouraged African governments to create policies that would boost domestic revenue mobilisation before they enter the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

According to the IMF, the AfCFTA will be a game-changer on the continent as it will increase the GDPs of member countries due to an expected increase in inter-regional trade.

However, the IMF warned that some countries may lose up to 5 percent of their GDP to revenue losses from the scrapping of tariffs that will come with the implementation of the continental trade agreement.