The Director of Human Resource at COCOBOD, Francis Opoku said perpetrators when caught will be made to face the law.

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has cautioned the public against the recruitment scams by some individuals using in the name of the company.

According to COCOBOD, this is a worrying trend since they have uncovered over a hundred recruitment scams where individuals have been defrauded of up to GHC5,000 with the promise of employing them at the company.

This scam which COCOBOD authorities say have been going on since October 2018, is bringing the companies name into disrepute

The fraudsters who often use names of prominent persons at COCOBOD and other influential people in the society to convince unsuspecting Ghanaians into paying huge sums for a job they never get.

“We take this opportunity to bring to the notice of the public, particularly prospective employees, that COCOBOD has not asked anybody to act as an agent of any sort to find employees for COCOBOD. If anybody comes to you and says pay me money to help you get employment at COCOBOD, you must know it’s a fraud.”

Mr Opoku added that if the scammers are found out they will be dealt with. He said that it the perpetrators of the recruitment scam are found to be employees of COCOBOD they will also not be pardoned.