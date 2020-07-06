This was after mass testing was conducted for the staff of BOST.

In a statement issued by BOST, it indicated that the mass testing exercise was necessitated after a staff of the IT department tested positive.

“After the mass testing, a number of the staff tested positive and arrangements are being made for their treatment. In the estimation of management, the Ghana Health Service should be able to reach out to these members of staff and isolate them for treatment within the week.”

The head office will be fumigated from July 6 to July 13, 2020, to ensure the safety of employees when they resume work.

“Management would further like to assure the general public that this arrangement will not negatively impact the operations of the company since all staff have the needed facilities and enhancements to work from home within the period,” the company added.