She is expected to report to the Group CEO, Patience Akyianu.

A statement issued by the company said Cynthia Ofori-Dwumfuo will be responsible for formulating and driving strategic marketing initiatives aimed at enhancing the Hollard brand and sustainably growing its various subsidiaries – Hollard Insurance Ghana Limited and Hollard Life Assurance Ghana Limited.

Patience Akyianu said “Cynthia is an excellent addition to the team. We are excited to have someone of her caliber who embodies the values and personality of the Hollard brand. She is known for her open-minded approach to creating strategic, consumer-oriented communications. We believe Cynthia will bring her energy and experience to bear in achieving our goal to become the number one insurance group.”

Miss Ofori-Dwumfuo has over 12 years of marketing communications experience in three continents. Her career has focused on corporate communications, brand development, marketing (traditional and digital), public, media and government relations, corporate social responsibility, and events management.

Before she joined Hollard, Cynthia worked with Ogilvy West Africa. She led public relations. She is credited with significantly increasing the company’s PR revenues in less than three years. She led award-winning assignments at Ogilvy, including Coca-Cola’s 2018 “Share a Coke” World Cup Nigeria/Ghana PR campaign, Guinness’ ‘1759 celebrates 1957’ promotion, Gold Fields’ 25th Anniversary, VISA’s AFCON partnership, Unilever Pepsodent’s World Oral Health Day, “Ghanaians Against Child Abuse” campaign for UNICEF, to name a few.

Cynthia previously held senior roles at Now Available Africa and Global Media Alliance – managing projects for multinational and local clients across West and Central Africa.

She also worked in the USA and UK, notably for Vox Global, a Fleishman Hillard public affairs company. Early in her career, she honed her skills in strategy at reputable Ghanaian management consulting firm, Shawbell Consulting.

She holds an M.A. in Communication from Clemson University, USA, and a B.A. in Economics from KNUST, Kumasi.