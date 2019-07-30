The atmospheric crude tower, which helps in processing heavy crude oils, will be installed at the world’s biggest single-train facility - Nigeria's Dangote Refinery.

ALSO READ: African nations are anxiously waiting for the Dangote Refinery

“On July 29, the world's largest atmospheric tower built by Sinopec slowly left a Wharf in Ningbo.

“Following the Maritime #SilkRoad, it will travel to #Nigeria and be installed at the world’s biggest single-train facility - Nigeria's Dangote Refinery,” Sinopec said in a tweet on Monday with pictures of the equipment attached.

Features of the Atmospheric tower

The atmospheric tower has a diameter of 12 meters, a length of 112.56 meters and a unit weight of 2252 tons.

“It is the largest diameter, longest length and the heaviest single-unit equipment in domestic export equipment. It will be installed in the world's largest single-series refinery – the 32.5 million tonne/year Dangote refinery in Nigeria,” the Chinese firm said in a statement on its website.

Sinopecnews

Aliko Dangote's 'crazy $10 billion refinery and petrochemical complex' in Lekki

Africa's wealthiest man and one of the top 100 billionaires in the world, Aliko Dangote is building what he termed a 'crazy' $10 billion oil refinery and petrochemical complex located at the Olokola Liquefied Natural Gas (OKLNG) Free Trade Zone in Lekki-Lagos.

The project when completed will be Nigeria’s first private and Africa’s largest petroleum refinery, with the expectation of a daily production capacity of 600,000 barrels per day.

Twitter/Sinopecnews

How does this mean to you?

Based on projection, the project is expected to generate 9,500 direct and 25,000 indirect jobs for Nigerians and foreign experts.

At the inaugural edition of the Lagos-Kano Economic and Investment Summit last year, Dangote had disclosed that his refinery will rake in $26.2 billion for Nigeria annually.