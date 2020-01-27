Before her appointment, Diana served as the Chief Commercial Officer for Jumia Kenya.

“I am truly excited about this role and about being part of Jumia’s journey in transforming Africa’s economy through e-commerce,” Diana said while responding to her appointment.

Adding that "Ghana is one of the fastest-growing economies in the continent, and we are keen on growing Jumia across all our operations.”

About Diana Owusu-Kyereko

Previously, Diana was the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) for Jumia Kenya and has served the company in other capacities since 2013.

Diana brings a pool of experience; having held other management roles in Jumia, Ringier, Wimdu and Allianz Reinsurance in Munich (Germany).

She is an undergraduate from the University of Leeds (United Kingdom) and a Masters holder in Management, Organisations, and Governance, Business Administration and Management from the London School of Economics and Political Science (United Kingdom).