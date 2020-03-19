A statement issued by the Group Head of Corporate Communications, Adenike Laoye said Dr Georges Agyekum Nana Donkor has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director to replace Bashir Mamman Ifo as the representative of Ecowas Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) on the Board of ETI.

Mrs Zanele Monnakgotla has also been appointed as a Non-Executive Director and nominee of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) of South Africa on the Board. She is replacing Dr Daniel Matjila who resigned from the ETI Board after he left his role as Chief Executive Officer of PIC.

Dr Donkor was recently made the President of EBID after his predecessor Mr Bashir Ifo retired.

Dr Donkor is a Lawyer, Banker and Marketing Consultant with over 25 years’ experience in Senior Management capacities in several areas including finance, strategic management, marketing, legal, compliance, and administration.

Mrs Monnakgotla has over 20 years of experience in structured finance and strategy.

Commenting on the changes, the Chairman of the Board of ETI, Emmanuel Ikazoboh said: “We must first of all, sincerely express our appreciation to Mr Ifo and Dr Matjila for their contributions on the Board and their tireless dedication to the Ecobank Group. We know that they will always remain members of the Ecobank family. As we formally bid them farewell, I do warmly welcome, both Dr Donkor and Mrs Monnakgotla and believe that their respective expertise would be most beneficial to the Board.”