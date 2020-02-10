Nigeria’s presidency in a press statement on Monday, February 10, 2020, disclosed the information.

“Heads of state from ECOWAS agreed Sunday night to set up a committee “to study and make a full report on Nigeria’s land border closure with her neighbours,” the statement said.

The country’s Foreign Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama who signed the statement added that there is no timeline for when the report is due, but it is meant to be completed “as soon as possible.”

Nigeria border closure

Nigeria, Africa’s biggest economy banned the import and export of all goods through its land borders since last August as part of what it describes as a campaign to tackle smuggling.

The move to shut the borders followed a decision in July to sign Nigeria up to an African Continental Free Trade Area, a project to create a US$3.4 trillion economic bloc.

Neighbouring countries, including Ghana who rely on trade with Nigeria, have complained that this has caused severe hardship.

The move by ECOWAS will, hence, be a big relief to the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) as well as exporters