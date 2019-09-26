This was revealed by the Managing Director of the ECG, Samuel Boakye-Appiah.

He added that the business is currently in its pilot phase.

He said this while delivering the keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 2019 Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers African Conference in Accra.

Mr Boakye-Appiah explained that the ECG is exploring the possibility of re-using its power infrastructure assets to establish a Utility Telco Business.

He added that this move is in line with modern trends in supporting the government of Ghana’s Digitization Agenda.

“This will be in partnership with other telecom operators. We want to enter into what we call the Utility Telecom Business and the deployment of fiber is enabling infrastructures that will enable us achieve that objective,” he explained.

The IEEE conference on the theme: “powering Africa’s sustainable energy for all agenda” brought various engineers from across the African continent to Accra to discuss and share ideas in that field. On the essence of the conference, Chairman of IEEE, Ghana Sector, Dr. George Eduful said it will aid African countries in sharing ideas to support each other’s drive.

“When we have a conference like this, we have different students coming together, researchers coming also to bring solutions they have solved from the various countries,” he said.