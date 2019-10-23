The lawyer for the tenants, Dr Maurice Ankrah who spoke to Accra based Daily Graphic noted that shops operating in the mall will close down to the public on Thursday, October 24, 2019, between 9am to 1 pm.

According to him, the move is to protect their investments and to guarantee the safety of patrons of the mall.

“The Tenants have therefore decided to take the bitter decision to close their shops on Thursday the 24th of October, 2019, between the hours of 9 am and 1pm to protect their huge investments and prevent the Accra Mall from suffering the same fate that the West Hills mall is suffering,” he said.

Adding that the management only began fixing the ceiling of the mall only a few weeks ago even though that part of the ceiling collapsed last year.

“The management are not willing to listen to the genuine concerns of tenants. There are now scaffolding all over the place, repairing the damage to the roof a year after part of it collapsed,” Dr Maurice noted.

Some other concerns raised by the association include the low patronage at the mall due to the manner in which the ceiling repair works at the mall is being done, insufficient number and deplorable condition of the washrooms at the mall.

The lawyer further revealed that some multinational companies have to close their shops and leave the mall due to the “huge rent” which led to a slump in revenue.

The Accra Mall is owned by Atterbury Property Development, Sanlam and the Owusu-Akyaw family.

The Accra Mall accommodates 65 line-shops of which 30% are operated by Ghanaian retailers. It showcases a food court operated by international franchises.