The move according to the GTA is because the facility owners do not have an operating license to operate the firm.

Consequently, the GTA has placed a closure notice at the premises and given the management 24 hours to ensure that all clients check out of the facility.

The move follows a nationwide exercise commenced by the GTA to enforce the law in clamping down on illegal operators in the hospitality and tourism sector.

Facilities targeted are hotels, drinking spots, restaurants, movie centres, service apartments, fast food joints among others.

The first phase of the operation commenced in the Greater Accra Region Monday, June 3, 2019.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Mr Akwasi Agyeman who brief the media about the move revealed that licensed institutions that do not meet the standards required by the Authority would not be left out.

He said, "It Is quite unfortunate that some people will decide that I want to establish a hotel, a hostel, a restaurant, a guest house but will not go through the needed process," adding that, "So we have decided to once again to go and weed them out. So, all illegal operators that we have, we are embarking on the exercise to weed them out.”

The CEO, however, noted that those whose standards do not meet the requirement of the GTA will be given the opportunity to rectify their mistakes before any further action will be taken.