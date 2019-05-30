• The project will help Ghana fight the numerous flooding occurrences in the country.

• Over 2.5 million people in Accra are projected to benefit from the project.

The government of Ghana has secured a $200 million-funded project from the World Bank to improve flood risk management, solid waste management and improved access to basic infrastructure and services in targeted communities in Accra, the country’s capital.

The project will help over 2.5 million people in the region under the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) project.

The $200 million-funded project was approved by the World Bank Board of Executives Directors on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

The World Bank Country Director for Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone, Henry Kerali who disclosed the information after the approval said the Bank is ready to help curb the various infrastructure challenges that some countries face since it is part of its goals.

“Enhancing infrastructure investment is critical to achieving the World Bank’s twin goals of ending extreme poverty and boosting shared prosperity, as well as increasing the resilience of African cities," he said.

He then added that "This will also help address climate vulnerability and inequality by focusing investments on poor neighbourhoods in targeted informal settlements, which are at a higher risk of flooding,” he said.

The Senior Urban and Disaster Risk Management Specialist and Task Team Leader for GARID Project, Asmita Tiwari who added his voice disclosed that about $3.2 billion worth of economic assets is currently at risk of flooding in the Greater Accra Region (GAR).

However, the GARID project according to Mr Tiwari brings an integrated, multi-sectoral, and long-term approach to mitigate perennial flooding impacts in the region, and will, thus, enable higher economic growth, social inclusion, disaster and climate change preparedness, resilient settlements, and environmental sustainability.

“The project, will thus, contribute directly to Ghana’s vision of an industrialised high-income country and it’s Medium-Term National Development Framework,” he added.