According to the union, the management of the hotel has consistently failed to address the issues even though the workers have complained several times.

The ICU’s comment is coming after some workers of the hotel in Accra protested on Wednesday (April 18, 2019) over racist treatment at the workplace.

The staff refused to go back to their daily routine and chanted songs at the reception amidst drumming and dancing.

The workers accused the management of the hotel of protecting expatriate workers at the expense of Ghanaians working for the hotel.

One of the workers accused the management of the hotel of protecting an expatriate employee who allegedly stole some gold bars from a guest.

However, Ghanaian employees have been fired in the past for stealing food and petty items such as pens.

Commenting on this matter the Deputy General Secretary in charge of Operations at ICU, Morgan Ayawine said authorities of the hotel must subject the expatriate workers to the same punitive measures they subject Ghanaian workers to over the same offence.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, Mr Ayawine said “We are against the fact that the first report will be referred to legal advice because it has never happened. There have been several investigations on this type of offences but no such demand or requirement has been made. Is it because the person involved happens to be a manager so because the person is a manager then we refer the outcome of the investigation to legal advice but if it is the ordinary worker, they deal with it directly without referring to their lawyers.”

Meanwhile, the management of the hotel is yet to comment publicly on the issue.