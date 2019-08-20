President Akufo-Addo said the government decided to amend the law to take away the discretion of judges who gave offenders minor sentences.

He said this while addressing the members of the Council of State on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. He added that this will decrease the lenient laws the country have.

The amended law will ensure that those who intervene for others receive stiffer punishment.

President Akufo-Addo said the law was brought to him for his assent just yesterday (Monday, August 19, 2019).

He added that the amended law will ensure that undesired bails are not granted to both Ghanaians and foreigners who destroy the environment.