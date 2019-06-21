This will be effective from July 1, 2019.

This is a major policy shift that is expected to see a reduction in the cost of electricity for industrial consumers of power.

In a statement by PURC, it described the move has a major policy shift that should enhance the competitiveness of Ghanaian industries.

“It is expected that this policy will result in industrial customers experiencing savings in their overall electricity bill. The 2019-2020 Major Tariff Review Decision is the outcome of prudent cost review and effective monitoring undertaken by the commission.”

According to the Energy Commission, a bulk customer in respect of electricity consumption is any consumer of electricity with a Maximum Demand of at least 500KVA consistently for a consecutive period of 3 months or minimum annual energy consumption of 1 million kilowatt-hours (kWh).

Meanwhile, the PURC also announced an 11.17% increase in the cost of electricity. The utility regulator said the decision was to allow power producers to make recoveries on their investment in power generation.

“In line with the Commission’s regulatory oversight mandate, extensive technical and financial analyses of the proposals were undertaken. The key objective of the tariff review was to sustain the financial viability of utility service providers as well as ensuring delivery of quality service to consumers,” the PURC said.