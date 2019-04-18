The ministry said those reports circulating are claims from the minority party to win political points.

For some time now, a memo indicating that the aviation ministry in Ghana sent a proposal to Cabinet to hand over the management of the terminals at the Kotoka International Airport to a private company, Tav Airport Holding Company Limited has gone viral.

According to the memo, Airport Holding Company proposed to the Aviation Ministry that it (Tav Airport Holding) needed to take over the terminal “to help bring about the physical development of the airport enclave.” The ministry further forwarded the memo to Cabinet to consider the decision.

The Minister of Aviation on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, came to debunk the news.

But the ministry again has backed the minister’s rebuttal with a press release revealing that the news is emphatically untrue.

In the release, the Ministry confirmed that the Government of Ghana will maintain ownership of the airport, although there have been talks to partner with another operator to provide management and financial support.

“Cabinet has not been requested, neither has the Ministry of Aviation submitted a Cabinet Memorandum recommending approval for the privatization or sale of the Kotoka International Airport. The general public is hereby entreated to disregard news of privatization or sale of the Kotoka International Airport.”

The ministry, however, said it is considering is an offer to partner with Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) to provide management services to manage the financial and operational functions for the development of the GACL.

It said, “The Honorable Sector Minister is yet to be appropriately advised on best available options in response to the offer being made, after which Cabinet may be requested to approve a recommended option if one is agreed upon,” adding that “A broader consultation with key stakeholders in the sector will be part of the internal considerations in due course if an appropriate option is agreed.”

Read the entire statement below:

The Ministry of Aviation has taken note that initial internal considerations of a possible management model for the Kotoka International Airport to enhance its value, performance and international competitiveness, has been leaked and misconstrued to the general public as a plan by the Government of Ghana to privatize or sell the Kotoka International Airport.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Ministry of Aviation wishes to inform the general public that:

The Ministry has no plans whatsoever to recommend, neither does the Government of Ghana have plans to approve privatisation or sale of the Kotoka International Airport.

Cabinet has not been requested, neither has the Ministry of Aviation submitted a Cabinet Memorandum recommending approval for the privatization or sale of the Kotoka International Airport.

What indeed the Ministry is considering is an offer to partner with Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) to provide management services to manage the financial and operational functions for the development of the GACL.

The Honorable Sector Minister is yet to be appropriately advised on best available options in response to the offer being made, after which Cabinet may be requested to approve a recommended option if one is agreed upon.

A broader consultation with key stakeholders in the sector will be part of the internal considerations in due course if an appropriate option is agreed

The general public is hereby entreated to disregard news of privatization or sale of the Kotoka International Airport.

The Ministry is committed to protecting the assets of all institutions under its purview including the GACL whilst enhancing their value for the betterment of the aviation sector.

The Ministry wishes to reiterate that the best practices for the management of the Industry will be the focus of all its decisions and actions at all times.