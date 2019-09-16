His comment is coming after the government missed its domestic revenue mobilization targets for the past three years. Meanwhile, the government is currently lagging behind its GH¢45 billion target for 2019.

This happening despite the changes that have been made at the top hierarchy of the GRA in June this year. At the time when the government was effecting the changes, the government explained that undertaking a retooling exercise to improve revenue mobilization.

Although the GRA has already been undertaking exercises which have resulted in the prosecution of some individuals and business owners this year, Mr. Ofori Atta said going forward, there will be strict enforcement of the law to ensure tax compliance.

“You know we changed all the commissioners and that is expected to yield some good results. And some prosecutions will be in order. The issue really is how we all pay taxes,” he told Accra-based Citi FM.

He was speaking after a ceremony to sign a US$24 million loan from the Kuwait government for the rehabilitation of the Dome-Kitasi road.

Mr Ofori-Atta further disclosed that the government will realign how gold from the small scale mining sector leaves the country to accrue more revenue.

Currently, hundreds of tons of gold are smuggled out of the country without the necessary documentation and taxes. Mr. Ofori-Atta further expressed worry about the failure of most taxpayers to fulfil their tax obligations.