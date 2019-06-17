This implies that the Power Distribution Services (PDS) will not be the sole company supplying electricity to domestic consumers.

The MD of ECG Samuel Boakye-Appiah said that this move is to create competition which will make the cost of power competitive.

Speaking to Accra-based Citi FM, Mr Boakye-Appiah said that the deal was part of the privatization concession of the ECG to PDS.

“For now GRIDCo has the big transmission lines. All the power producers produce energy and passes it through GRIDCo. When retail competition kicks in, PDS’ operations will be a network operator because the distribution network has been leased to them”.

He explained that after receiving the appropriate authorization, the retail companies will purchase the power and then distributed to specific areas.

“You can set up a retail company and say you are a power distributor at Madina or Adenta.” He added that the retailer can buy from any producer and the power will be channeled through GRIDCo and PDS to the consumer.

He said when this is done it will allow consumers to choose which company will supply electricity to their homes.