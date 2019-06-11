According to him, the exercise involves inspecting, cleaning and replacing damaged or worn-out parts and “we need money to be able to complete the three units”.

He told Accra-based Class FM that the work is expected to be carried out within 3 months on the three units of the plant that are currently in operation.

“In a matter of about a month or two, we should be able to finish the first unit and go to the second unit,” Mr Asamoah explained.

Meanwhile, only one of the three units has currently been shut down for the maintenance works. The other two are yet to undergo a similar exercise after the first one is completed.

Mr Asamoah said although the amount is needed urgently, power production in the short- and medium-term will not be affected.

The BPA has so far generated 460 gigawatts of power for the second quarter of 2019 out of a target of close to 6,550 gigawatts for the year.