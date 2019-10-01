The Task Force consists of staff of GRA from Accra and their counterparts in Eastern Regional capital city, Koforidua. The two teams embarked on this exercise to enforce the excise tax stamp law in Koforidua and its environs.

After the seizing of the products, the management of BAACAL Wine Shop has been given 30 days to explain to GRA why the company was selling drinks without the excise tax stamp on them or risk losing the goods under the tax laws of the country.

A member of the Task Force, Joseph Okai appealed to the public to download the excise tax stamp app on their mobile phones to support the GRA to enforce the excise law to raise more revenue for development.

He called on Ghanaians to ensure that they do not buy goods that do not have the excise tax stamp on them. He said this was the way the public could support the enforcement of the tax laws.

He said the exercise has largely been sucessful since they started implementing the exercise tax stamp law. He explained that there has been a high level of compliance with the excise tax stamp regulations at all the places visited by the Task Force.

Earlier, the Task Force visited the warehouses of Double Cee Company, distributors of Guinness Ghana Limited products, I0Y Dadi Industries, Agya-Nie Bitters Industries, and Sir Cool Water Company, producers of the sachet and bottled water.