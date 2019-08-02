Awo Aidam Amenya who is also the Executive Director of the Child Online Africa is climbing the mountain as a way of advocating for the protection of children online.

She wants to use the project to raise funds for her advocacy works.

In a statement, the advocate said she is embarking on the project called “Kili4theAfricanChild” to “make a case for online safety for the African child”.

She is hoping to also create “awareness on the need to protect the vulnerable and give people especially children the confidence to use the internet without fear.”

Mount Kilimanjaro has three volcanic cones namely the “Kibo”, “Mawenzi”, and “Shira”.

It is a dormant volcano in Tanzania and the highest mountain in Africa.

Kilimanjaro’s summit is about 4,900 metres from its base, and 5,895 metres above sea level.

She usually keeps the world updated via her social media handles.