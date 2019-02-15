Ghanaians complained especially on social media of an ongoing extortion at the Kotoka International Airport.

The complaints got to the regulatory agency for air transport, the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority.

The GCAA has started investigating the allegations.

The regulatory agency for air transport in Ghana has started investigating reports of extortion of money on passengers at the country’s only international airport, the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) in a statement said the alleged acts are unethical and unprofessional and would, therefore, sanction any employer found guilty after the probe.

The statement added that the GCAA has directed the Ghana Airports Company Ltd to put measures in place to curb such practices.

The statement entreated the general public not to give in to coercion by staff operating at the KIA for any money. It called on travellers to report such incidents to the Consumer complaints unit within the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority.

Below is the statement

PRESS RELEASE

EXTORTION OF MONEY FROM PASSENGERS AT KOTOKA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

The attention of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has been drawn to allegations of coercion and extortion by uniformed personnel working at the Kotoka International Airport.

Such practices are highly unprofessional, unethical and unacceptable.

The Authority has set up a task force to investigate the matter and in the same vein, has requested the Ghana Airports Company (GACL) Ltd to put measures in place to curb such practices.

The general public is hereby advised not to give in to pleas, coercion or extortion of money by any personnel operating at the Kotoka International Airport and should report such conduct to the Consumer complaints unit within the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority at consumer@gcaa.com.gh or +233 (0) 302 773927 / 0261700687.

The Authority will continue to ensure that passengers are not harassed and will sanction any person or group of persons found to engage in acts at our Airports that tarnish the image of our country.

Signed: Simon Allotey

Director General Ghana Civil Aviation Authority