This has led to an India-based company, Hero Motor Company, to partner with Accra-based Trans-Sahara Industries to establish a manufacturing plant in Ghana.

Hero Motor Company is recognised around the world for using cutting-edge technology for the production of bicycles, electric bikes, and motorcycles. The company has retained the position as the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer for the past 18 years.

This was announced when a memorandum was signed between the two companies at the Ghana High Commission in India.

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Yoofi Grant and Chief Executive Officer of Trans-Sahara Industries, Gerald Acheampong, were present for the signing of the memorandum.

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, in collaboration with the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and the Association of Ghana Industries, led a private sector delegation from Ghana to participate in the CII-EXIM Bank Conclave on the India-Africa Project which took place in New Delhi, India from the 17th to the 19th of March 2019.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana was the Guest of Honour for the Conclave.