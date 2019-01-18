Currently, statistics indicate that out of about 424,092 students who qualified for the policy, 92 per cent of them have been enrolled in the various SHS on the country.

Beneficiaries of this policy are not required to pay admission fees, utility fees, science centre fees, computer lab fees, examination fees and library fees and it covers technical, agricultural and vocational institutions at the secondary school level.

Although some schools found ways in collecting monies from parents and guardians through Parent and Teachers Association (PTA) levies the government has issued a directive for such school to put a halt of it. This means parents and guardians no longer have to pay lots of money to enrol your yours in the SHS.

If you are a parent or guardian this should be an opportunity for you to become a billionaire. Take advantage of the situation and jump on to some investments and become rich.

These are five steps to put in place to help you achieve the goal of becoming rich.

• Make sure you at least put down about 70 per cent of the money you would have spent on your child's education if SHS was not free.

• Search for an organized and licensed financial institution with well-planned account packages specifically for kids and teens.

• Have an objective for the returns the money you have placed down.

• Invest in the 70 per cent money you placed down.

• Make sure whatever objective you planned using the returns for, you use it as such.

Avoid spending lavishly because the future of your wards solely lies in your hands.