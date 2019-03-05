The car which is named Bugatti La Voiture Noire was publicly debuted on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, to mark the Bugatti’s 110th anniversary.

The new owner has not been revealed yet but several industry reports suggest that former Volkswagen Group chairman Ferdinand Piech has added it to his collection of high-end cars.

Although lots of brands have been released by the company, this car seems to have the best specks ever released so far.

Here are five interesting facts about the car

• Only one example of the model has been built.

• The car is the most expensive new car ever built.

• It was sold at $19 million (16.7 million euros).

• The car is a six-tailpipe “hypercar” and it represents the pinnacle of Bugatti’s production line.

• It also has 8-liter engine, 16 cylinders and 1500 brake horsepower.