Aker Energy in a statement announcing the appointment noted that the new appointee comes to the table with vast experience and quality teamwork which would propel growth and development.

The Chair of the Board of Directors of Aker Energy, Mr Sverre Skogen who signed the statement said, “AFC is an important partner to Aker Energy. We are honoured to welcome Mr Samaila Zubairu to the Board, as he brings extensive experience with innovative infrastructure development and financing across the African continent, as well as geopolitical and industrial insight.”

For his part, Mr Samaila Zubairu said, “AFC’s investment in Aker Energy is an exciting milestone — we have partnered with the subsidiary of one of the most highly respected international oil, gas and industrial companies to support its first project in the African market as an operator.”

He added that “This is an opportunity for AFC to invest alongside a technically and financially strong sponsor that requires project development expertise and public sector advice in Africa, both of which AFC is ideally placed to offer. It is, therefore, a great honour to now join the Board of Aker Energy as Vice Chairman.”

About Samalia Zubairu

Mr Zubairu was the CEO of AfriCapital Management Limited and as CFO of Dangote Cement Plc.

He is an Eisenhower Fellow and sits on the Eisenhower Fellowship’s Global Network Council.

He holds several non-executive board positions including the Advisory board member for KSE Africa a leading operations and management provider of captive power plants in the mining sectors in Botswana and Nigeria.

The new vice-chairman is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Nigeria (FCA) and holds a BSc in Accounting from Ahmadu Bello University, Nigeria. He is an Ex-Boy of the Nigerian Military School, Zaria.

In July 2019, AFC became an investor in Aker Energy following the issue of subordinated convertible bonds of USD 100 million with a mandatory conversion to equity in the event of an Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) of Aker Energy.

About Aker Energy

Aker Energy is part of the Norwegian Aker group of companies and is, through its subsidiary Aker Energy Ghana Ltd., the operator of the Deepwater Tano / Cape Three Points (DWT/CTP) block offshore Ghana.

Aker Energy has its sole focus in Ghana and has submitted a Plan of Development and Operations (PDO) for the block.