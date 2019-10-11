Ride-hailing company Uber launches pilot boat service in Lagos

The boat service is in collaboration with Lagos State Waterways Authority and Texas Connection Ferries

Uber will test the service on weekdays only for the next two weeks from October 11th to the 25th on specific routes

To your boats, o Lagos!

Uber Technologies, which celebrated 5 years of operations in Nigeria back in July, has launched a boat service in Lagos. The company made the announcement via its email newsletter and on social media.

Three-way partnership

Uber partnered with the Lagos State Waterways Authority and Texas Connection Ferries to. The service will be available on weekdays only for two weeks from October 11th to the 25th.

What are the test routes and how much will it cost?

UberBoat will run two boats from Ikorodu to Falomo in the morning at 7am and 8am, and Falomo back to Ikorodu at 4pm and 5pm. Each trip will cost N500.

How do you schedule the boat ride?

Booking for the boat service needs to be done 24 hours in advance with your Uber signup details. For more on how to sign up and the necessary steps, click here

Have Lagos traffic prayers been answered?

Not yet. This is only a test phase. Uber said in their blog post that boat rides will be cancelled in bad weather. For Lagosians to feel meaningful impact on road traffic congestion, there will have to be as many water transport route alternatives to match existing road routes to various destinations in the city. Several other players will have to launch the same service in order to cater to increased demand.