The NCA revealed this in its recently released industry information. It stated that the four mobile network operators account for about 41.4 million subscriptions.

This represents an over 133% penetration of Ghana’s population of 30.3 million.

The NCA said the use of multiple SIM cards by individuals is a major reason for the huge penetration. This means that one person uses more than a single SIM card for various reasons.

The NCA’s data showed that MTN Ghana which is Ghana’s largest mobile operator recorded subscriptions of 23,150,485. This is a 2.64% increase from its December 2019 figure of 22,555,848.

This means that MTN’s market share for the month under review was 55.95%.

Vodafone followed with a little over 9 million subscriptions. The telco lost over 46,000 subscriptions in the period under review. This left the company with a market share of 21.93%.

AirtelTigo’s subscriptions also decreased from 8.45 million as of the end of December 2019 to 8.42 million as of the end of January 2020. This means there is a percentage decrease of 0.29% — leaving their market share for the month under review at 20.37 percent.

Glo recorded an increase in voice subscriptions from 725,773 as of the end of December 2019 to 726,149 at the end of January 2020. The company recorded a percentage increase of 0.05%, their total market share for the month under review was 1.75%.