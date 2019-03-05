The oil is discovered in the Pecan South-1A well in the Deepwater Tano Cape Three Points (DWT/CTP) block offshore Ghana.

A statement the company released said that it will drill a sidetrack to further appraise the volume potential.

The drilling result will further give a confirmation of the geological model for the area.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Aker Energy, Jan Arve Haugan who sign the statement indicated that Aker Energy is in the process of analyzing the well result and will commence further drilling in order to verify the volume estimate.

These volumes will be an addition to the gross contingent resources (2C) from the existing discoveries in the area, previously estimated to 450 - 550 mmboe.

Mr Arve Haugan said, "The drillship Maersk Viking will now drill a sidetrack well in Pecan South, before relocating to drill the third well in the ongoing appraisal campaign, Pecan South East,” adding that “based on the Pecan South result and pre-drill estimates of Pecan South East, Aker Energy estimates that the total volumes to be included in a Plan of Development (POD) have the potential to increase to between 600 - 1,000 mmboe.”

Aker Energy sees further upsides in the area. The company has identified multiple well targets to be drilled as part of a greater area development after submission of the POD.

About Aker Energy

Aker Energy is the operator of the DWT/CTP block with a 50% participating interest. Aker Energy's partners are LUKOIL (38%), the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) (10%) and Fueltrade (2%).