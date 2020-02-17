The popular messaging app now has 2 billion users across the world.

This is 500 million additional users since 2018. The app had 1.5 billion users two years ago.

Below are some of the new features coming soon.

The news was revealed by the head of the messaging app, Will Cathcart, in a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal.

Making the announcement, the WhatsApp CEO stated that there are no plans to disable encryption.

“For all of human history, people have been able to communicate privately with each other, and we don’t think that should go away in a modern society,” he told The Wall Street Journal.

WhatsApp is slowly catching up with its parent company Facebook, which has 2.5 billion users worldwide.

New features coming soon

As the popular app reaches this important milestone, we take a look at the following new features coming soon:

Dark mode

The long-awaited WhatsApp dark mode is coming sooner than later. Techradar reports that it is now available to beta testers on Android and iOS.

A global launch is expected in the coming months.

Self-destructing messages

As the name suggests, this privacy feature will allow users to send messages that can be deleted automatically after a certain period of time. This could be within an hour, a day, a week, a month or even a year.

It is unknown when this will be rolled out.

See more features here.