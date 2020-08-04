The German car manufacturer signed a MoU with the government of Ghana in 2018 to begin the process of establishing an assembling plant in the country to serve the West African sub-regional market.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony at the Kempinski Hotel, Akufo-Addo said he was glad that VW cars are finally being assembled in Ghana.

The VW cars cost as low as GHc60,000

He said it was a matter of pride that Volkswagen has decided “to assemble a number of its brands right here in Ghana, not only for domestic use but also for the West African market.”

“Two years on, we have confounded the doubting Thomases, and I am happy to be here this morning to launch, officially, the first Volkswagen vehicle that has been assembled in our country. It is a good day for Mother Ghana.”

The unveiling ceremony was held at the Kempinski Hotel

With the cars now ready for the market, Ghanaians can buy a VW vehicle for as low as only GHC 60,000.

President Akufo-Addo said he was confident that the brands being assembled in Ghana were not only affordable, but also of high quality.

Akufo-Addo delighted with VW assembled cars in Ghana

“It is gratifying to note that VW is going beyond the ‘Beetle’ to assemble in Ghana other brands, namely Tiguan, Teramont, Amarok, Caddy, Polo, and Passat.

"Volkswagen means ‘The People’s Car’, so I am expectant that the brands being assembled in Ghana will not only be affordable but also be of the highest quality,” he added.