Akufo-Addo woos Spanish businesses to invest in Ghana

Authors:

Pulse News

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has persuaded Spanish businessmen to invest in Ghana.

Nana Addo

Photo: Pulse Ghana

The President who is attending a conference in Spain told investors gathered that Ghana is a peace haven.

As most of you know, Ghana is a haven of peace, security and stability, indeed, the safest country in West Africa, where legitimate investments are protected. We have witnessed, through the ballot box, three (3) peaceful transfers of power from one political party to another in the twenty-eight (28) year period of the 4th Republic,” Nana Akufo-Addo.

Spanish Prime Minister presents a Real Madrid jersey to Nana Addo as his birthday present.
Spanish Prime Minister presents a Real Madrid jersey to Nana Addo as his birthday present. Photo: Pulse Ghana

We have, over the period, put in place measures needed to reduce the cost of doing business, improve the business environment, and made the Ghanaian economy not only one of the most business-friendly economies in Africa but also one of the fastest-growing economies in the world between 2017 and 2020,” he added.

Nana Akufo-Addo was meeting with Spanish investors who are desirous of investing in Ghana on Monday, March 29, 2021, on the sidelines of the “Focus Africa 2023” Conference, held in Madrid, Spain.

Focus Africa 2023 Conference defines Spanish foreign action in Africa until 2023 and forms part of the Spanish Foreign Action Strategy 2021-2024.

It includes the specific actions the Spanish Government intends to take with key stakeholders in Africa, including Ghana, and it is aligned with the realisation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the African Union’s 2063 Agenda.

Nana Akufo-Addo also held bilateral discussions with Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez.

Nana Akufo-Addo was presented with a customised jersey with the number 77 printed at the back as he marked his 77th birthday today.

