Akufo-Addo woos Spanish businesses to invest in Ghana

“As most of you know, Ghana is a haven of peace, security and stability, indeed, the safest country in West Africa, where legitimate investments are protected. We have witnessed, through the ballot box, three (3) peaceful transfers of power from one political party to another in the twenty-eight (28) year period of the 4th Republic,” Nana Akufo-Addo.

“We have, over the period, put in place measures needed to reduce the cost of doing business, improve the business environment, and made the Ghanaian economy not only one of the most business-friendly economies in Africa but also one of the fastest-growing economies in the world between 2017 and 2020,” he added.