Angela Mensah-Poku's impact on Ghana's telecom industry

Evans Effah

The Director for Digital Transformation and Commercial at Vodafone Ghana, Angela Mensah-Poku, has bid farewell to the company after 15 years of service.

Her tenure was characterized by a passion for digital innovation and transformative leadership.

Angela’s work at Vodafone Ghana has been integral in driving commercial and operational excellence to new heights, both within the country and beyond. Her contributions have left a lasting impression on the Ghanaian telecom industry.

Angela joined Vodafone Ghana in 2009 as Chief of Staff and was among the first diaspora talents to return to her homeland after Vodafone’s acquisition of Ghana Telecom.

Throughout her career, she held several significant positions within the organization. She was the Head of Fixed Services, Head of Corporate Sales, Director for Vodafone Business Solutions, Managing Director of Vodafone Wholesale, and most recently, the Director for Digital and Commercial Operations. Angela gained valuable experience working at British Telecom in the UK before joining Vodafone.

As the Director of Digital and Commercial Operations at Vodafone Ghana, Angela championed the company-wide digital transformation agenda & the introduction of ToBi, AI Chatbot and My Vodafone App. Her initiatives resulted in accelerated commercial growth, digital efficiency, and showcased Angela's commitment to embracing cutting-edge technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Angela's leadership shone even brighter during the pandemic, where she prioritized the safety of frontline employees while ensuring the continuity of critical customer operations. Her hands-on approach, which included accompanying engineers on their visits and providing support to retail stores, exemplified her commitment to leading from the front, especially during times of adversity.

Beyond her corporate endeavours, Angela is a key contributor in driving Women in STEM through her own personal mentorship and as an early supporter of the WiSTEM Programme at KNUST. Angela's exceptional contributions have earned her numerous accolades and recognitions, including the special recognition for her outstanding contribution to the Enterprise and Small Business sector at the ninth edition of the Ghana Information Technology and Telecoms Awards (GITTA) in July 2019, as well as the Best Digital Enabler in 2020, at the Tenth GITTA awards.

Angela Mensah-Poku holds an MSc in Information Systems and a BSc in Politics. Her continuous pursuit of knowledge and expertise includes completion of the Executive Leadership Programme at the London Business School and Executive Programme in Service Automation: Technologies and Implementation.

She is a member of the British Chartered Institute of IT, and the Ghana Institute of ICT Professionals, with a focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Science, and Internet of Things (IoT).

As Angela Mensah-Poku embarks on her next chapter, her legacy of leadership and innovation in Ghana's telecom industry will continue to inspire and shape the future of the sector.

