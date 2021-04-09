Brace yourselves for job losses over recent power cuts - ICU to Ghanaians

According to the General Secretary of the ICU, Mr Solomon Kotei, said workers could be laid off in the coming months.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest Ghanaian Business News & Headlines | Pulse Ghana
The Industrial and Commercial Workers Union (ICU) of Ghana has sounded a warning on job losses should the current power challenges persist.
ece-auto-gen
According to the General Secretary of the ICU, Mr Solomon Kotei, said workers could be laid off in the coming months.
In an interview on TV3, Mr. Kotei said the government has o fix the outages soon to avoid such a situation.
The ICU has since asked government and the Energy Ministry to be truthful with the challenges in the power sector and if possible roll-out a timetable to guide the operations of industries.
“Government through the Ministry of Energy should be [truthful] with Ghanaians because all employers do long term planning so if the planning is that this thing is going on till the end of the year we should know,” he said.
However, the government has denied assertions that Ghana has gone back to the dumsor era.
The Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh said what is happening is not dumsor as experienced by Ghanaians under John Mahama.
The Minister said what was happening had nothing to do with financial challenges as being speculated but rather purely technical.
Speaking on a working visit to the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCO) in Accra, he said: “These our lines that we have just been informed about, were strung in the 50s and some in the 60s. The power it was supposed to transmit to Accra has increased tremendously due to the expansion of Accra yet the lines have remained the same. They are now giving us lines that can improve the power situation in Accra”.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh