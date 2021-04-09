Brace yourselves for job losses over recent power cuts - ICU to Ghanaians

The Minister said what was happening had nothing to do with financial challenges as being speculated but rather purely technical.

Speaking on a working visit to the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCO) in Accra, he said: “These our lines that we have just been informed about, were strung in the 50s and some in the 60s. The power it was supposed to transmit to Accra has increased tremendously due to the expansion of Accra yet the lines have remained the same. They are now giving us lines that can improve the power situation in Accra”.