This is because the nominee as Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta is still in the United States of America (USA) for a medical review.

The Suame MP was appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the caretaker of the Finance Ministry.

A letter from the President addressed to Speaker Alban Bagbin said "I write respectfully to inform you that pursuant to Order 140 Rules 2 and 3 of the Standing Orders of Parliament, I have assigned temporarily responsibility for the Ministry of Finance to the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Member of Parliament for Suame."

Ken Ofori-Atta, who served as Finance Minister in Nana Addo's first term from 2017 to 2021, was nominated by President Akufo-Addo in January 2021 to serve in the same portfolio in his second term, but he is yet to be vetted by Parliament’s Appointments Committee due to health reasons.

Ahead of his scheduled date for vetting, the Finance Ministry announced in a statement on February 14, 2021, that Ken Ofori-Atta was being flown to the UK to receive medical attention after suffering complications from COVID-19.

According to the ministry, he recovered from the disease but suffered some complications later.